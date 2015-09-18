Which Fall Premiere Is Everyone Anticipating The Most On Twitter?

One of the best parts about watching TV is the ability to live tweet every thought, feeling and emotion you have while watching. Twitter gathered the data in an infographic of just how many people were anticipating this fall season premieres and compared it last fall. So far, over 21 million tweets have been sent, and the most anticipated show is ABC’s Grey Anatomy, with 2.1 tweets about the premiere.

That’s up about 34 percent from 2014. Supernatural, The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries, and Once Upon a Time rounded out the top five. As far as new shows (and new themes), Twitter is most excited about American Horror Story: Hotel, which has been tweeted 1.1 million times. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert came in at a distant second with 314,000 tweets.

We’re sure if Empire would have premiered in fall 2014, then it most definitely been in the top five. Also, shows that are premiering their second season have shown the most growth, including How to Get Away with Murder.

Take a look a Twitter’s infographic here.

Ariel Cherie Posted September 17, 2015

