That flawless face. That glowing skin. Those vibrant lips. Lupita N’yongo covers Vogue for a second time and Lawd, she really bodied it this time.
Shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for Vogue, Lupita is dazzling in the October issue as she sashays through the streets in bold fashion.
WERK!
RELATED STORIES:
GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o Shines in Stripes and White Pumps‘
Lupita Nyong’o Will Make New York Theater Debut In Danai Gurira-Penned Play
Lupita Nyong’o Kills The Red Carpet In Cannes In Bright Green Gown
GODDESS OF THE GLOSSIES: Lupita Nyong’o’s Fiercest Photo Shoots
1 of 12
1. Lupita Nyong’o’s Fiercest Photoshoots & Covers
2 of 12
2. People Magazine
3 of 12
3. Marie Claire
4 of 12
4. Entertainment Weekly
5 of 12
5. Miu Miu Campaign
6 of 12
6. New York Magazine
7 of 12
7. W Magazine
8 of 12
8. Vogue
9 of 12
9. Dazed & Confused
10 of 12
10. DuJour Magazine
11 of 12
11. Hollywood Reporter
12 of 12
12. Vanity Fair
Another One: Lupita Nyong’o Bodies The October Cover Of Vogue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com