Radio One
Another One: Lupita Nyong’o Bodies The October Cover Of Vogue

Lupita plays no games when it comes to covering your favorite magazines.

LoveGold Honors Academy Award Nominee Lupita Nyong'o

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

That flawless face. That glowing skin. Those vibrant lips. Lupita N’yongo covers Vogue for a second time and Lawd, she really bodied it this time.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for Vogue, Lupita is dazzling in the October issue as she sashays through the streets in bold fashion.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

WERK!

GODDESS OF THE GLOSSIES: Lupita Nyong’o’s Fiercest Photo Shoots

Continue reading Another One: Lupita Nyong’o Bodies The October Cover Of Vogue

Another One: Lupita Nyong’o Bodies The October Cover Of Vogue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lupita Nyong’o , Vogue Magazine

