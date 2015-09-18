That flawless face. That glowing skin. Those vibrant lips. Lupita N’yongo covers Vogue for a second time and Lawd, she really bodied it this time.

Shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for Vogue, Lupita is dazzling in the October issue as she sashays through the streets in bold fashion.

WERK!

Another One: Lupita Nyong’o Bodies The October Cover Of Vogue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com