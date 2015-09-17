Russell Simmons Reacts To The Possibility Of Michael B. Jordan Playing Him In Def Jam Hip-Hop Biopic

After the success of Straight Outta Compton, Universal is considering another high-profile hip-hop biopic. This time, they will reportedly focus on Def Jam Recordings and its co-founder Russell Simmons.

While nothing is confirmed, early cast names floating around include Michael B. Jordan as Russell, and Jonah Hill as his Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin.

For his part, Russell Simmons is very flattered that Michael B. Jordan is being considered to portray him in a movie. I spoke with Rush, who jokingly said:

“The last time someone that handsome played me in a movie (in 1985’s Krush Groove) it ruined my life for ten years, because wherever I went, everyone was expecting Blair Underwood to show up. God only knows what the rest of my life will be like now that they are talking to someone as handsome as Michael B. Jordan. I don’t know how they’re going to mess him up enough to play me. “I’m especially excited about Jonah Hill playing Rick Rubin, but I can’t imagine who they could get to be (music exec) Lyor Cohen. When I look back on the story, there is a lot to tell and it involves a lot of talented people. It’s all very flattering.”

The film would be based on 2002’s Life and Def: Sex, Drugs, Money, + God, co-written by Simmons and Nelson George, which chronicles Simmons’ career, particularly the creation (with Rubin) of the legendary hip hop label that defined rap in the 80s. We’re told it would focus on the early years of Def Jam, and how hip hop grew from an underground sensation into a dominant and pivotal voice of culture and change.

