Rapper Yo-Yo has been a pioneer for female rappers since the very beginning, and now we’ll finally learn how she got in the game in tonight’s episode of TV One’s Unsung.

Born Yolanda Whitaker, Yo-Yo hails straight out of Compton, and got her start on Ice Cube‘s 1990 song, “It’s a Man’s World,” from his album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted. Fans wanted more of the outspoken rapper, which led to her debut release, Make Way for the Mother Lode. And how could the rap world not make way? Yo-Yo’s first solo single, “You Can’t Play With My Yo Yo” proved that she wasn’t one to be messed with.

Yo-Yo’s talent was far beyond spittin’ on a mic. She also found herself acting. Yo-Yo appeared on Martin, New York Undercover, and as a voice in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. She even gained herself a Grammy nomination for best R&B Vocal Performance in 1996.

Watch a preview below, and catch Unsung Wednesdays on TV One at 8 p.m. EST.

Your browser does not support iframes.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Watch The Full Episode Of Al B. Sure!’s ‘Unsung’ Right Here

Was Xscape Really Ready For Stardom?

It’s Been 25 Years Since We Got Down With Kid ‘N Play’s ‘House Party’ Crew

DJ Quik Shares His Regrets About The Music Business

‘Unsung’ Tonight: Yo-Yo Proved She Was An Even Better Rapper Than The Boys was originally published on theurbandaily.com