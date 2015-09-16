A Previously Unheard Jay Electronica Track Just Hit The Internet

Yes, you read that headline right.

While you were sleeping, an unheard Jay Electronica track surfaced on the Internet.

Titled “Holladay,” the cut features Jay Elec enlisting his characteristic formula of no hook, just straight bars.

Little details are known about the track, including where it belongs (album?!) but we can add it to Jay Electronica’s 2015 release collection, alongside “Road To Perdition.”

Nevertheless, with the release of his latest cut, questions about Jay Electronica’s debut album will continue to be asked.

In a recently published interview with VladTV, frequent collaborator Just Blaze spoke on the status of the project.

“I don’t have any updates since the last update I gave, which was [that] I have a pretty, nearly-finished version of it in my phone,” Just Blaze said towards the end of the interview. “I don’t know what he’s gonna do with it. He’s chillin’ out in London. He’s doing well. Jay’s life philosophy is, ‘My train is running on schedule.’ That’s how he lives his life.”

Jay Electronica’s “Holladay” can be heard below, courtesy of 2DopeBoyz.

Just Blaze’s interview with VladTV can be viewed below:

Henry Mansell Posted September 16, 2015

