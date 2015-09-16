Eddie O BLOG: Hope You Got To The Polls Today!

I know it was just the primaries for the city of Charlotte. I know the real election is in November. I know ALL of that, but you still should have made it to the polls today folks! We have to VOTE!! I don’t care how insignificant it may seem to you, but a lot of people DIED….gave their LIVES, just so we could have that right!! That’s how important it is to me, I’m going to cast a ballot on behalf of all those people (God rest their souls). So there it is! If you didn’t make it this time, hopefully you’ll be in the house in November! Aight folks…..I’m OUT!!

