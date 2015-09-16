Nobody is sick with the guitar like Gary Clark Jr. The highly-touted musician’s artistry is one in a million a la Aaliyah. Fresh off his new album The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, Clark dives headfirst into a full-fledge live performance of his poignant single “Cold Blooded” at Arlyn Studios.

He effortlessly breathes life into his performance with infectious energy that will brighten your morning. Don’t believe us? Give Gary a chance to prove you wrong.

The Story of Sonny Boy Slim is in stores now. Purchase here.

TUD EXCLUSIVE: Gary Clark Jr. Performs 'Cold Blooded' Live At Arlyn Studios

Carl Lamarre Posted September 16, 2015

