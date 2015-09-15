There’s Now A Full-Length ‘Why You Always Lying’ Video

This is exactly what the world needs.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or just don’t go on social media, you should be very familiar with the hilarious meme video “Why You Always Lying,” set to the tune of Next’s “Too Close.”

The six-second Vine video mocks accusatory spouses who are dead-set on their partners’ infidelity. The Vine went viral a few weeks ago, and has since spawned multiple spoofs. With all the hype surrounding the quick clip, the creator of the video – YouTube user Downgoes.Fraser – decided to release a full-length version, which features four minutes of pure comedy.

Revisit the original clip here, and watch the revamped version up top.

