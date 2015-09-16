Prince Chooses Tidal To Exclusively Stream His Album ‘HITNRUN’

Tidal and Apple have been fighting head-to-head in terms of trying usurp each other and become the people’s champ. Despite their pricey monthly subscription, Tidal has proven to be mighty formidable in terms of nabbing exclusives. After having the exclusive rights to Lil Wayne’s FWA, Tidal just upped the ante by gaining the exclusive rights to stream Prince’s new album HITNRUN.

While Amazon and Apple are digitally distributing Prince’s new album, Tidal is the only retailer carrying the CD bundle. In addition to that, they are the only place where you can stream the album. Talk about winning. Now, don’t fret, you don’t have to be a subscriber to purchase the CD bundle, but it will set you back a couple of dollars and cost you $21.59, plus shipping and handling. The digital version is a bit cheaper and will run you $17.99. It shouldn’t come a surprise that Prince decided to go the Tidal route considering he exclusively released his single, “This Could Be Us” with them.

In a statement, Prince explained why he opted to join Team Tidal for his newest release.

“After one meeting, it was obvious that Jay Z and the team he has assembled at Tidal recognize and applaud the effort that real musicians put into their craft to achieve the very best they can at this pivotal time in the music industry.”

You can check Prince’s album at Tidal.

Carl Lamarre Posted September 16, 2015

