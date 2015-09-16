Empire has a lot to live up to for its second season. No one expected it to be a monster hit out the gate, but after the first season’s ratings improved week after week after week, it proved to be a tremendous force in television world. News came out that Lee Daniels would be holding nothing back, especially around who would be a guest star on the show. He even scored his partner in crime, Oprah Winfrey, who has worked with Daniels on multiple projects. It’s now being reported that it’s no longer happening.

According to Vanity Fair, Daniels said that it just didn’t work out for everyone’s schedule. She’s well, Oprah, and she’s got a lot of things in the works.

“Oprah has her own television show [Queen Sugar] that she’s doing and acting in, so that became problematic with our schedule,” said Daniels. “She’s also doing the Richard Pryor movie that I am directing. And so between Richard Pryor and the series she’s doing for her network, we just couldn’t fit her into the schedule. She really wanted to do the show, but she’s going to be on next season for sure.”

But it’s all good. If you can’t get Oprah, how bout reach out to every other possible star that might equal up to her net worth combined? For season two, look out for Vivica A. Fox, Chris Rock, Kelly Rowland, Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Common, Marisa Tomei, and more (if that’s even possible).

The Empire strikes back Wednesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Oprah Won’t Be On ‘Empire’ But Just About Every Other Star Will was originally published on theurbandaily.com