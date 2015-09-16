Summer is always a good time to try out a show, because if it airs and does well during TV’s slowest season, chances are it will thrive anytime. And because of this, NBC’s The Carmichael Show, starring Jerrod Carmichael and David Alan Grier, has been renewed, according to Vulture.

The half-hour sitcom brought issues and topics that are in the news today, such as gun control and police brutality. The network tried out the show for six episodes, and it was well received by critics, which probably also added to the renewal. The Hollywood Reporter commended the show for being able to convey on such heavy topics and situations – the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown – in humorous ways that don’t offend, which isn’t an easy feat these days. Deadline reports that it was the number one rated comedy out of the four major networks. From Deadline:

“We’re extremely proud of The Carmichael Show, and Jerrod’s voice and point of view is a breath of fresh air in a comedy series,” said Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment. “This show made a big impact with viewers and critics because it’s funny and relatable but also because it’s fearless about discussing issues that are significant in the world today.”

NBC Is Bringing Sitcoms Back, Renews ‘The Carmichael Show’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted September 16, 2015

