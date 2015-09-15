Michael B. Jordan Builds With Sylvester Stallone In Latest ‘Creed’ Trailor

For Michael B. Jordan, the ray of light within Fantastic Four‘s disaster is that he gets to wipe the memory by promoting Creed, the latest in the Rocky saga. Jordan will play a scrappy young chap who’s trying to live up to the legacy of his father Apollo Creed, who was beaten to death in Rocky IV.

Creed doesn’t come out until Nov. 25, but we get a second trailer two months beforehand. We get more information about the film’s plotline. There’s more Creed (who’s been in and out of foster homes and juvie), more Phylicia Rashād (who’s a worried mother) and more of Sylvester Stallone‘s Rocky (who’s sick). Watch it above.

