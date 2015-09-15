“The Perfect Guy” Takes Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

Sanaa Lathan and Michael Ealy hit it big this weekend by coming in #1 at the box office with their latest suspense flick “The Perfect Guy” about an ideal guy who’s not so ideal.

The movie racked in $26.7 million after spending only $12 million to make the movie.

In a close second place finish was another newcomer in “The Visit”, a creepy movie about kids visiting their grandparents for the first time, but experiencing some weird occurrences.

