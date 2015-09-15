CLOSE
National
Home

“The Perfect Guy” Takes Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Sanaa Lathan and Michael Ealy hit it big this weekend by coming in #1 at the box office with their latest suspense flick “The Perfect Guy” about an ideal guy who’s not so ideal.

The movie racked in $26.7 million after spending only $12 million to make the movie.

In a close second place finish was another newcomer in “The Visit”, a creepy movie about kids visiting their grandparents for the first time, but experiencing some weird occurrences.

See details here

 

“The Perfect Guy” Takes Top Spot At Weekend Box Office was originally published on kissrichmond.com

"The Perfect Guy" Takes Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close