Chris Brown Wins Joint Custody Of Daughter Royalty

Chris Brown finally got a victory in court.

The “Loyal” singer was awarded joint custody of his baby Royalty with mom Nia Guzman and got to take her home on Friday (September 11).

Guzman hoped to deny Chris any custodial rights and only wanted him to receive supervised visitation. But according to TMZ‘s latest report, the judge disagreed and Chris and Nia will share 50/50 physical custody, with 1-year-old Royalty going back and forth every four days.

The judge also allowed Chris to continue to pay $2,500 a month in child support – as opposed to the $15K Nia wanted. He even ordered Nia not to talk crap about Chris or anything regarding the case on social media.

Congrats, Breezy!

