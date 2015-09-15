Dope Or Nope? Nicki Minaj Teases Fans With The Weeknd Collaboration

On Saturday night (September 12), Alexander Wang held their 10th anniversary show at New York Fashion Week. The event was a star-studded affair, with guests including Kanye West, Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, as well as Tyga and Kylie Jenner.

Nicki Minaj and man of the moment The Weeknd were also spotted in attendance. The two posed for a much needed photograph, which was subsequently uploaded to Minaj’s Instagram page with a teasing caption that read: “Stay tuned”

Despite their string of associated friends, Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd have never actually linked up before for a collaboration. But, with The Weeknd currently sitting atop of the music game, now would be as good a time as any, right?

Peep Nicki Minaj’s Instagram post below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Henry Mansell Posted September 15, 2015

