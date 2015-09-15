Bobby Brown Holds Back Tears During First Interview Since Bobbi Kristina’s Death

For the first time since the tragic death of his daughter, Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown sits down for a televised interview.
The R&B singer holds back tears as he speaks on his fondest memories of his daughter and her final days. Gossip Cop reports:
While Brown thanked fans for their support when he made a surprise appearance at a concert last month, he really breaks his silence on the tragedy in a sit-down with wife Alicia Etheredge on “The Real.” With tears in his eyes, Brown says, “We hoped and prayed for six months, you know, for something better to happen. But when God calls you, he calls you.”
In a second preview clip, Bobby references Nick Gordon and his alleged involvement in his daughter’s death, saying:
If I had been there two days before, it wouldn’t have gone down like that.
The full interview will air live this Monday on The Real‘s season 2 premiere.
SOURCE: Gossip Cop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby
My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby
1. June 19931 of 30
2. January 19932 of 30
3. March3 of 30
4. June 19954 of 30
5. July 19955 of 30
6. December 19966 of 30
7. September 19987 of 30
8. March 19998 of 30
9. January 20009 of 30
10. 8060024710 of 30
11. May 200211 of 30
12. November 200312 of 30
13. August 200413 of 30
14. September 200914 of 30
15. November 200915 of 30
16. February 201116 of 30
17. February 201117 of 30
18. February 201218 of 30
19. February 201219 of 30
20. February 201220 of 30
21. May 201221 of 30
22. May 201222 of 30
23. May 201223 of 30
24. May 201224 of 30
25. August 201225 of 30
26. October 201226 of 30
27. October 201227 of 30
28. January 201428 of 30
29. January 201429 of 30
30. August 201430 of 30
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Nick Gordon
Nick Gordon Asks Judge To Drop Bobbi Kristina Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Nick Gordon On Suicide Watch Following Bobbi Kristina’s Death
Bobby Brown And Pat Houston Named Bobbi Kristina’s Co-Guardians
Bobby Brown Holds Back Tears During First Interview Since Bobbi Kristina’s Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com