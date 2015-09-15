CLOSE
National
Home

Bobby Brown Holds Back Tears During First Interview Since Bobbi Kristina’s Death

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

For the first time since the tragic death of his daughter, Bobbi KristinaBobby Brown sits down for a televised interview.

The R&B singer holds back tears as he speaks on his fondest memories of his daughter and her final days. Gossip Cop reports:

While Brown thanked fans for their support when he made a surprise appearance at a concert last month, he really breaks his silence on the tragedy in a sit-down with wife Alicia Etheredge on “The Real.” With tears in his eyes, Brown says, “We hoped and prayed for six months, you know, for something better to happen. But when God calls you, he calls you.”

 

In a second preview clip, Bobby references Nick Gordon and his alleged involvement in his daughter’s death, saying:

If I had been there two days before, it wouldn’t have gone down like that.

The full interview will air live this Monday on The Real‘s season 2 premiere.

SOURCE: Gossip Cop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Whitney Houston Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America' - September 1, 2009

My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby

30 photos Launch gallery

My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby

Continue reading My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby

My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby

As we mourn Bobbi Kristina Brown's untimely death, let's take a look back to the times she spent with her parents Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon Asks Judge To Drop Bobbi Kristina Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Nick Gordon On Suicide Watch Following Bobbi Kristina’s Death

Bobby Brown And Pat Houston Named Bobbi Kristina’s Co-Guardians

Bobby Brown Holds Back Tears During First Interview Since Bobbi Kristina’s Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bobbi Kristina Brown , bobby brown , The Real

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close