For the first time since the tragic death of his daughter, Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown sits down for a televised interview.

The R&B singer holds back tears as he speaks on his fondest memories of his daughter and her final days. Gossip Cop reports:

While Brown thanked fans for their support when he made a surprise appearance at a concert last month, he really breaks his silence on the tragedy in a sit-down with wife Alicia Etheredge on “The Real.” With tears in his eyes, Brown says, “We hoped and prayed for six months, you know, for something better to happen. But when God calls you, he calls you.”

In a second preview clip, Bobby references Nick Gordon and his alleged involvement in his daughter’s death, saying:

If I had been there two days before, it wouldn’t have gone down like that.

The full interview will air live this Monday on The Real‘s season 2 premiere.

SOURCE: Gossip Cop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobby Brown Holds Back Tears During First Interview Since Bobbi Kristina’s Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com