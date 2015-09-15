CLOSE
National
Taraji P. Henson Talks Working With Vivica & Hopes To Win Emmy

'Empire' Series Season 2 New York Premiere

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

It was reported that Vivica A. Fox will play Cookie’s sister on Empire, and Taraji P. Henson couldn’t have been more ready. And with the second season premiere of the hit Fox show and Emmy Awards – where she’s nominated for a Lead Actress in an Outstanding Drama Series – Henson isn’t showing any signs of slowing down her fight yet.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henson said that she’s always wanted to work with Fox:

“I’m very excited about that,” she said. “I mean, I watched Vivica before I even got into the business. And she’s always been one that I’ve looked up to, like, ‘God, I want to be able to do what she does.’ So, to be able to work with the person who you’ve admired for so long, it’s just mind-blowing.”

With the Emmys coming up, the actress would love to win an award for herself, but she knows that anyone of color winning would mean so much more. There hasn’t been a black woman to win in for lead in a drama ever.

“I just pray to God … and it’s not even about me. I hope Viola wins. I hope I win,” Henson continued. “Just so we can get past this and we don’t have to say in 2020 or 2030 or 3000, ‘The first’ – I mean, come on, really,” she said, laughing.

Empire season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 23 at 9 p.m.

'Think Like A Man Too' - Los Angeles Premiere

She entered 2015 as a leading lady in Fox's music-industry drama series Empire. She's taken by storm the world with her character Cookie Lyon, and truth be told, people just can't get enough of Taraji P. Henson. The 44-year-old actress and singer is set to continue her successful year on Saturday Night Live, where she'll be a guest host on April 11. With a shining trajectory that began in television and film in the late '90s, we don't doubt that 2015 is Henson's best year yet. Don't believe us? Let her dazzling Instagram photos do all the talking.

Taraji P. Henson Talks Working With Vivica & Hopes To Win Emmy was originally published on theurbandaily.com

