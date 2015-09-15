Taraji P. Henson Talks Working With Vivica & Hopes To Win Emmy

It was reported that Vivica A. Fox will play Cookie’s sister on Empire, and Taraji P. Henson couldn’t have been more ready. And with the second season premiere of the hit Fox show and Emmy Awards – where she’s nominated for a Lead Actress in an Outstanding Drama Series – Henson isn’t showing any signs of slowing down her fight yet.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henson said that she’s always wanted to work with Fox:

“I’m very excited about that,” she said. “I mean, I watched Vivica before I even got into the business. And she’s always been one that I’ve looked up to, like, ‘God, I want to be able to do what she does.’ So, to be able to work with the person who you’ve admired for so long, it’s just mind-blowing.”

With the Emmys coming up, the actress would love to win an award for herself, but she knows that anyone of color winning would mean so much more. There hasn’t been a black woman to win in for lead in a drama ever.

“I just pray to God … and it’s not even about me. I hope Viola wins. I hope I win,” Henson continued. “Just so we can get past this and we don’t have to say in 2020 or 2030 or 3000, ‘The first’ – I mean, come on, really,” she said, laughing.

Empire season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 23 at 9 p.m.

