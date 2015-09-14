Giants Jason Pierre-Paul Might Be Missing Part Of Another Finger

Earlier this month, Jason Pierre-Paul visited the Giants for the first time since the fireworks incident that forced him to amputate his right index finger. The news called for cautious optimism, but that smidgeon of hope reportedly turned sour after that visit.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that Pierre-Paul’s injury was worse than the Giants thought. A source told them that that in addition to his prior injuries, “a portion of one of the other fingers on Pierre-Paul’s right hand is missing.”

What’s more, it’s possible that the other finger could be his thumb. Look at the photos of his bandaged hand.

It looks like something is missing where his thumb is supposed to be. That’s not good. Try catching a football without a thumb.

Anyways, the injuries are bad enough to possibly cause Pierre-Paul to miss the entire season.

