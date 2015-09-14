Adidas Is Not Involved With Yeezy Season 2

While some are getting ready to pay hundreds of dollars for an oversized camo shirt simply because it’s a Kanye West oversized camo shirt, others are taking note over a big absence from West’s Yeezy Season 2: Adidas.

Unlike Season 1, Adidas won’t be manufacturing the upcoming Yeezy lineup that will be showcased in New York Fashion Week. However, Hypebeast reports that the show will be sponsored by “Adidas.”

West will still be working with Adidas for his footwear line. So there’s still a smidgeon of hope if you’re still looking for those Boosts.

