Chris Brown Wins Joint Custody Of Royalty

Today's a good day for Chris Brown.

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Chris Brown just won joint custody of his daughter Royalty and gets to take her home today. According to TMZ, Brown’s baby’s mother Nia Guzman wanted to deny Chris custodial rights and only give him supervised visitation rights. Too bad the judge wasn’t here for her shenanigans and ordered them to split custody every four days.

The judge also kept Chris’ child support payments at $2,500/a month instead of the $15,000 his baby’s mother requested. Nia was also ordered to keep her mouth shut.

Good for you Breezy.

Chris Brown Wins Joint Custody Of Royalty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

