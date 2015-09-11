CLOSE
National
Serena Williams Loses US Open Semifinals, Grand Slam Bid Over

Everyone was betting on Serena Williams to win the US Open again. But sometimes, she has a bad day like the rest of us.

In a match where Williams lost control at key moments, she had an uncharacteristic loss to Roberta Vinci 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a dramatic semifinal. What appeared to be business as usual spiraled into full blown panic for Serena, who played erratically and never got into her rhythm. Vinci had not defeated Serena before, but found ways to hold her ground when it mattered.

Ultimately though, the match was on Serena’s racket, and the champion was unable to swing things in her favor. Usually victory comes to Serena when she gets into her zone. But unfortunately, on a day when expectations ran high and history loomed close, she was unable to find the road to victory. The defeat carried more weight than usual, as she also lost the chance to be the first woman in over 20 years to achieve a Calendar Grand Slam since Steffi Graf.

But regardless of today’s outcome, she is still one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She just has to wait a bit longer before making history again.

Serena Williams Loses US Open Semifinals, Grand Slam Bid Over was originally published on theurbandaily.com

