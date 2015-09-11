Are Drake & Future Going To Drop A Collab Mixtape?

Yesterday (September 10) has seen one of the bigger rumors in hip-hop being sparked of this year, and with all the surprises the genre has seen in 2015, we wouldn’t doubt it coming true.

Over the course of the evening, a photo surfaced of what could be the cover of a potential collaboration mixtape from Drake and Future.

Showing the OVO owl to represent Drizzy, mixed in with the purple codeine art from Future Hendrix’s side, the #FutureHive and Drake stans will lose their minds if we see a release, which might even be as soon as tomorrow.

DJ Skee added more fuel to the excitement fire by tweeting, “Damn 2 people about to break the internet tomorrow with this mixtape coming out of left field.” Angela Yee reportedly also mentioned something about it on the Breakfast Club recently.

Damn 2 people are about to break the internet tomorrow with this mixtape coming out of left field… — DJ Skee (@djskee) September 10, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If the rumors are true, this could be a crazy start to the Fall season of hip-hop. Are you excited for the possible tape?

SOURCE: Hot New Hip Hop | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

