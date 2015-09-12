CLOSE
Radio One
Keke Palmer Is All Grown Up In This Sexy Spread For Maxim

Instagram Photo

If you didn’t know Keke Palmer is smoking hot, the secret is definitely out now. The Scream Queens star just stopped the world with an insanely sexy spread for Maxim magazine.

In the mag’s October issue, 22-year-old Keke opens up about her role in the new Fox slasher comedy, and even reveals she’s excited about the killing scenes. Ok Keke, we get it girl, you’re all grown up!

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

But despite whatever quotes come out of the story, everyone is definitely going to be looking at the pictures, which feature the star in Flashdance-inspired get ups like cutoff sweatshirts (complete with underboob), leg warmers and leotards.

Are you feeling these new images? And the new Keke? We are so here for it.

Instagram Photo

Keke Palmer Is All Grown Up In This Sexy Spread For Maxim was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

