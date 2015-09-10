Your browser does not support iframes.

With all of the drama unfolding as the presidential elections kick off, Jeff Johnson reminds us about important opportunities that are coming up that demand our attention! Listen to the audio player to hear what you can do to make changes in your community in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: 5 Things That Can Negatively Affect Your Life If You Don’t Vote In The Midterm Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 3 Things You Need To Know About The Mid-Term Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How You Can Help Make History In The Midterm Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Important Upcoming Elections That Are Being Ignored [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com