CLOSE
National
Home

‘Black-Ish’ Gets Ready To School Us On The N-Word

0 reads
Leave a comment
Black-ish – Season 2

Source: Bob D’Amico / Getty

Black-ish is coming back in just a couple of weeks, and we couldn’t be more excited! And the ABC sitcom is already starting with a bang. In the second season premiere called “The Word” – yes, that word – precocious, little Jack (played by Miles Brown) raps Kanye West‘s “Gold Digger” at his school talent show. Let the gasps commence!

In true black-ish fashion, there are sure to be some life lessons that adults will truly appreciate you know— since even they can’t stop using the N-word.

Peep the promo below.

Black-ish returns Wednesday, September 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ball So Hard All Star Weekend Party

Black Family Reality TV Shows

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Family Reality TV Shows

Continue reading Black Family Reality TV Shows

Black Family Reality TV Shows

From Keyshia Cole to Ice-T, there's been so many black stars over the years who've decided to step into reality TV with their family, and they've been shameless and unapologetic along the way.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

34 Thoughts On The “Black-Ish” Pilot

Obama Jokes On ‘Black-ish’ And Goes Luther At Correspondents Dinner

‘Blackish’ Creator Kenya Barris Talks ‘The Cosby Show’ Comparisons

Anthony Anderson On What Inspired The Creation Of ‘Black-Ish’

‘Black-Ish’ Gets Ready To School Us On The N-Word was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Black-ish , n-word

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close