Black-ish is coming back in just a couple of weeks, and we couldn’t be more excited! And the ABC sitcom is already starting with a bang. In the second season premiere called “The Word” – yes, that word – precocious, little Jack (played by Miles Brown) raps Kanye West‘s “Gold Digger” at his school talent show. Let the gasps commence!

In true black-ish fashion, there are sure to be some life lessons that adults will truly appreciate you know— since even they can’t stop using the N-word.

Peep the promo below.

Black-ish returns Wednesday, September 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

‘Black-Ish’ Gets Ready To School Us On The N-Word was originally published on theurbandaily.com