Sneaker Shots: 5 Times Will Smith’s Kicks Proved He Was The Freshest Prince Of Bel-Air

Today marks the 25th anniversary of arguably the best sitcom of the ’90s, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith‘s outlandish behavior and hilarious jokes left a smile on everyone’s faces except Uncle Phil‘s, of course. What a lot of people forget is that Will also stayed pretty fresh while living in Bel Air. While Carlton opted for the more preppy look, Will kept it Philly with a bevy of street wear and the newest sneakers to match.

In honor of this milestone anniversary, check out the five best sneaker moments from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith always kept a Fresh pair of Jordans on. 🙌🙌 #Columbia11s on feet. pic.twitter.com/7khj0Pe45q

— Highlyfavored_ant (@ANT_NYC1) December 15, 2014

This one was emotional. The last scene of the series finds Will and the rest of the gang saying their goodbyes in the empty living room. Will is wearing one the most pristine and sought after Jordans, the Air Jordan XI “Columbia.” He’s rocking the pair from ‘96, and they came out again in 2001 and 2014. When re-released, they were renamed the “Legend Blues,” due to copyright issues with Columbia University,

@LexieStewart11 no laces in the Fresh Prince’s Jordans, no laces in mine💁 pic.twitter.com/HBHxvxiyPG — Papi Dre (@dre_gulbranson) December 18, 2014

The title sequence finds Will spinning in a plush black leather chair and Fire Red Air Jordan Vs that were released in 1990. Though coveted, wearing a brand new pair of 25-year-old sneakers would cause the sole to crumble. The only way around that is to buy a worn pair, so the sole will be used to holding weight. Then they’re rockable forever.

While Geoffrey tends to Will’s every need, the Fresh One rocks a pair of Air Jordan V “Grape.” Will was known for rocking his Vs without laces due to the elastic band attached to the tongue. All Vs also included lace locks, a request made by Michael Jordan so that his sneakers wouldn’t untie during a game and cause injury.

So great. – “@ComplexSneakers: A Complete Guide To The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Sneakers http://t.co/BcnypdeRrb pic.twitter.com/RXjnP8KoCK” — Mark Adrian (@Mark_Adrian9) January 3, 2014

Space Jam was a smash hit according to any Jordan fan or cartoon fanatic. So when the Jordan VII was finally released, it’s only right for Bugs Bunny to get his own colorway, deemed the “Hares.” The shoe features grey suede, similiar to the color of Bugs Bunny’s fur. Bugs also has his own personal pair of VIIs, outfitted with an extremely wide toebox for his bunny feet.

“@FxckThatNoise_: I always clocked Will wearing Jordans in Fresh Prince.. Didn’t know he wore huaraches as well. pic.twitter.com/QJdxdKcLdJ”🔥🌊 — ⠀ (@Trillest_Cee) August 4, 2014

Style trends always return. Back in the mid ’90s, Will rocked a multi-colored silk shirt, and matching Huaraches. Ironically, the summer of 2015 was the return of the Trainer Huaraches with the all-white pair being a wardrobe staple. With winter around the corner, don’t be surprised if the all-black pair makes its way into your rotation.

