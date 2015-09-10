CLOSE
National
Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake Do The History Of Rap 6

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake‘s continuing friendship has birthed the History of Rap series. It’s just like the title says: The duo performs a decades-spanning list of hip-hop songs, but with extra charm. The series has millions of YouTube views, so of course they had to come out with a sixth version.

In a slightly lower energy set, Fallon and Timberlake ran through classics like Whodini’s “Friends” and LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells,” and modern hits like Fetty Wap’s “My Way.” And props to Fetty Wap. Once you’re in a History of Rap performance, you’ve made it.

