We’ve already seen how good Kendrick Lamar could be with a live band when he performed “Untitled” on The Colbert Report as the show’s last musical guest. Lamar reminded viewers again when he appeared as Stephen Colbert‘s music guest, this time at his new gig as The Late Show‘s host.

With Thundercat again on bass and Bilal backing him, Lamar and his cornrows ran through some of To Pimp A Butterfly‘s best songs in a frenetic performance. Although he’s the butt of some jokes because of those cornrows, few can deny how thrilling it is to watch him perform “Wesley’s Theory,” “Momma,” “King Kunta” and “u.” Give the performance a look above.

Kendrick Lamar Delivers A Dynamite ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Medley On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted September 10, 2015

