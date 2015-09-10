Last night, Stephen Colbert finally made his debut as the new host of Late Night and as to be expected, he did not disappoint. The former Comedy Central anchor ran on stage to a standing ovation from the audience, and wasted no time targeting “Donald, The Trump.” Watch the hilarity up top.

The show also featured appearances from Jeb Bush, George Clooney, and even a video message from Jimmy Fallon. Looks like Late Night with Stephen Colbert is off to a good start.

Ever wondered what it’s like to be the child of a rap icon? Well, this fall we’ll get an idea thanks to Growing Up Hip-Hop. We’re getting our first look at the new reality series with the first trailer, released by WE TV. The show will feature Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, Damon “Boogie” Dash, Jr., and more. Watch the trailer above.

In the upcoming film Demolition, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the heartbroken husband who attempts to start a new life after losing his wife in a tragic car accident. Demolition will open the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, and see a limited release on April 8, 2016. You can watch the trailer above.

The Carmichael Show is wrapping up its first season and what a successful debut it’s been. The sitcom features Jerrod Carmichael‘s provocative style of comedy as he confronts the issues being discussed in living rooms across the country. In its premiere, the Carmichael Show drew in 4.8 million viewers, more than any summer comedy in 8 years. The final two episodes will air back-to-back on NBC this Wednesday, September 9.

SOURCE: THR, Urban Daily, NBC | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube, NBC, THR

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Stephen Colbert Goes After Donald Trump During “Late Night” Debut, Trailer Released For “Growing Up Hip-Hop,” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com