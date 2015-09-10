Word on the street is that the NFL offered Bruno Mars the coveted halftime show stage again at next year’s Super Bowl.

It’s no wonder why, either. Mars had the highest-watched halftime show ratings in history when he performed back in 2014, until Katy Perry beat him in viewership last year. Considering he had a huge hit with Mark Ronson‘s “Uptown Funk,” a song that even senior citizens loved, he’s widely marketable and admired.

No word on whether or not he’ll accept the offer. Next year’s Super Bowl will take place February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Watch Bruno do his thing at the 2014 Super Bowl below.

Who would you want to see perform on the half time stage?

NFL Wants Bruno Mars To Make Magic Again At Next Year’s Super Bowl was originally published on theurbandaily.com