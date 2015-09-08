50 Cent Wants Everyone To Know Just How Unhealthy CIROC Vodka Is

Another day, another 50 Cent jibe directed at Puff Daddy.
Over the weekend, Fif’ took to his Instagram account to let everyone know just how bad the Puff Daddy-endorsed vodka brand CÎROC is for you.
“I got a fact, CÎROC has over 1,700 calories,” the G-Unit frontman says.
Let 50 put that into perspective for you: “That’s two Big Mac meals, two Big Macs, two large fries, two big-ass cokes and you wondering why your big-ass can’t lose no weight?”
But, try not to stress, as 50 has a solution: “EFFEN. Sugar-free. Health options.”
The clowning continued in the post’s caption field: “I want to have TURN UP but I don’t want be on dialysis. #NOPUFFYJUICE till they clean this up. #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO”
It’s all about marketing, right, 50?
50 Cent’s Instagram post can be viewed below:
