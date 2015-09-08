Check Out The Only 11 New Shows You Should Be Watching This Fall

It’s impossible to successfully watch every single new show that premieres during the Fall TV season. If you did, you’d literally be delegated to your television each and every hour of your day. Since we want you to actually have a life, we’ve narrowed down the top picks of the fall TV season. There’s something for every TV addict to appreciate – in moderation, of course. From FBI dramas to medical comedies, check out our new TV shows picks to watch this fall.

1. Blindspot

It’s part Memento, part Kill Bill. Blindspot (NBC) follows a woman who was found naked in a duffel bag in the middle of Times Square. If that wasn’t enough, she’s covered in tattoos. She has no recollection of how she made it in the bag, or where her new body art comes from. With each clue, she discovers that she has a hidden talent along the way. Magically, she speaks Chinese fluently, and she can combat as if she’s been training for years. Let’s find out who she is.

Blindspot premieres Monday, Sept. 21 10 p.m.

2. Scream Queens

If you loved FX’s American Horror Story: Coven, you’ll love Fox’s Scream Queens. Starring vet Jamie Lee Curtis and Coven‘s Emily Roberts, Scream Queens follows murders that involve a college sorority. It’s a whodunit comedy with tons of cameos. Look out for Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas!

Scream Queens premieres Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

3. Limitless

Just when you thought it was over, 2011’s Limitless proved that a plot can be stretched beyond its limits in a new CBS TV series. This time, it surrounds a new guy, Brian Finch (played by Jake McDorman), who’s schooled by the movie’s star (Bradley Cooper) on the infamous drug, NZT-48, that literally gives one all of the knowledge in the world. The use of the drug is still illegal, as it’s killed two people. The FBI is on the lookout for Brian – they think he’s committed murder – but he’s one step ahead of them. He chooses to work with the FBI to find the real killer.

Limitless premieres Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.

4. The Player

Wesley Snipes is back, baby! Maybe prison gave one of our favorite actors the time he needed to hone his craft, because The Player (NBC) looks like it’s going to be a sexy good time. Snipes plays a former military op whose specialty is security, and helps to stop the “biggest crimes.” he encounters on the job. if you love The Blacklist, you’ll probably be into The Player.

The Player premieres Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.

5. Quantico

Another day, another FBI drama, right? Wrong! ABC’s Quantico is centered around Alex (Priyanka Chopra), a recruit who’s trying to make it in the FBI. But training isn’t going to be easy. There’s a terrorist attack on the premises, and it’s believed that Alex is behind it. Dun-dun-dun!

Quantico premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m.

6. The Grinder

Rob Lowe is pretty much playing Rob Lowe in this Fox comedy. Lowe plays a TV lawyer whose show is just ending. Fred Savage plays his younger brother, and a lawyer. Lowe returns back home to his roots to do what older siblings who are in the middle of a crisis tend to do: boss around their younger siblings while they try and find who they really are.

The Grinder premieres Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.

7. Minority Report

Based off the Steven Spielberg film starring Tom Cruise, Minority Report (FOX) is set in the future and revolves around a cop (Meagan Good) and a man (Starks Sand) who can see deaths happen in the future. It’s their job to prevent them from happening while they’re in the present. We really just want to see Ms. Good win. She deserves it. But we don’t think that will be a problem after such a captivating trailer.

Minority Report premieres Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.

8. Rosewood

If Bad Boys, CSI, and Nip/Tuck somehow all birthed a beautiful TV baby, Rosewood starring Morris Chestnut is what it’d look like. In the Fox show, Chestnut plays a Miami pathologist, who so casually solves crimes while he’s out jogging. No big deal.

Rosewood premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

9. Dr. Ken

Actor Ken Jeong is funny as hell. We mean, have you seen him as Mr. Chow in The Hangover or Ben Chang in Community? He’s hilarious! And he brings his humor to the new ABC show, Dr. Ken, where he plays a practitioner who’s trying to keep his career and family under control.

Dr. Ken premieres Friday, Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

10. Supergirl

Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) knows she’s different. She’s been trying to hide who she is for years. But when a plane almost crashes in New York City, Kara decides it’s finally time to set herself apart from the rest and embrace who she really is: Supergirl. CBS and DC are here to prove that comics with women will work on TV, and we think they’re right.

Supergirl premieres Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

11. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

This CW show’s title doesn’t disappoint. Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) has been in love with Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III) since they went out that one summer. He dumped her because she’s bat-sh-t crazy and intense. Ten years later he randomly sees her while strolling around Manhattan, and he tells her he’s moving to West Covina, Calif. The most logical thing for her to do would be to quit her job and move across country to be with him, right? Now, if only she can find Josh…

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premieres October 12 at 8 p.m.

Check Out The Only 11 New Shows You Should Be Watching This Fall was originally published on theurbandaily.com