Labor Day around the nation usually calls for a final round of family BBQs, drinks on the beach and all-white fashion. But for New York City, it’s a day when West Indians of all islands come together to celebrate the culture. It’s a day for waving flags, Caribbean cuisine and sweet sweet soca.

Whether you’re on Eastern Parkway, or having a cookout with the family, we’ve got your ultimate Labor Day playlist filled with soca and dancehall tunes spanning decades.

Check it out on Spotify below.

It’s Carnival: Songs You’ll Hear Blasting On Eastern Parkway This Weekend was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted September 8, 2015

