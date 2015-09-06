People love Star Wars so much, they’re twerking for it. Stores all around the globe prepared for Force Friday, the day that all of the merchandising releases for the upcoming flick Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. LucasFilms made sure fans get to enjoy every moment.

Five stormtroopers got their freak on at Toys R’ Us in Times Square, N.Y.C. so customers could liven up a little while they shopped. Being a Star Wars fan can be daunting at times. Check out the fun below.

Oh, and Times Square isn’t the only place this is happening. Stormtroopers are twerking everywhere!

Let the new Twerk Team’s force be with you…

May #ForceFriday Be With These Twerking Stormtroopers was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted September 6, 2015

