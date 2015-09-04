The Fight Continues for Marriage Equality

‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talks with Bishop Tonyia M. Rawls, Founding Pastor of the Sacred Souls Community Church about the ongoing fight for Marriage Equality. In part II of the interview, Bishop Rawls addresses the need to provide a sacred and safe place of worship for people of all backgrounds – especially the LGBT community. The interview also addresses the ongoing social justice and civil rights fights that are dominating the headlines.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”xuIOrFK8xw_Z” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

