Sandra Bullock’s New Boyfriend Is SO DAMN FINE!

It’s no secret that actress Sandra Bullock is America’s Sweetheart.
From Speed to The Blind Side, we’ve loved Sandra Bullock and her work for over 20 years. We cried with her during her very public divorce from her ex-husband/dirtbag Jesse James and celebrated when she adopted her adorable son Louis Bardo Bullock.
But we’re especially celebrating our girl this week. It was revealed that she has quietly been dating model turned photographer Bryan Randall for the last several months and we’re already in love with him. She even brought him to her friend Jennifer Aniston‘s wedding! We’re hoping these two are the next ones down the aisle.
THIS IS SANDRA BULLOCK’S NEW BOYFRIEND!!!
Jesus.
Check out more photo’s of Sandra Bullock’s fine a** man here.
RELATED STORIES:
The Woman Sandra Bullock Played In ‘The Blind Side’ Shares A Story About Racial Profiling & Gets Slammed For Being Racist
Oprah Winfrey To Star In New Movie With Sandra Bullock
Actress Sandra Bullock Adopts Black Baby
Here's A Gallery Of Jesse Williams & All His BAE Glory Because He Looks Like This
1 of 23
1. How Is Jesse Williams BAE? Let Us Count The Ways
From his brilliant views on racial injustice to his sparkly eyes, is there anyone more BAE than Jesse Williams? Do yourself a favor and click through these pics. You'll be all the way in love when you're done. You're welcome.
2 of 23
2. Smiling & Leaning BAE
3 of 23
3. BAE In Glasses
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2811694”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-3-2811694″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2811694″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2811694” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
4 of 23
4. 14304225731881
5 of 23
5. Smiling BAE
6 of 23
6. BAE In Sneakers
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2811694”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-6-2811694″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2811694″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2811694” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
7 of 23
7. BAE Smirks
8 of 23
8. BAE In A Scarf
9 of 23
9. Double Breasted BAE
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2811694”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-9-2811694″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2811694″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2811694” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
10 of 23
10. BAE's Outfit Mullet: Dressed Up On Top, Sneakers On Bottom
11 of 23
11. Nike BAE
12 of 23
12. Casual BAE
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2811694”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-12-2811694″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2811694″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2811694” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
13 of 23
13. Regal BAE
14 of 23
14. Working BAE
15 of 23
15. Colors Become BAE, Don't They?
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2811694”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-15-2811694″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2811694″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2811694” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
16 of 23
16. BAE Speaks
17 of 23
17. Beard Growing BAE
18 of 23
18. BAE Smirks
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2811694”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-18-2811694″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2811694″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2811694” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
19 of 23
19. BAE In A T-Shirt
20 of 23
20. BAE's Yellow Sneakers
21 of 23
21. Sweathshirt BAE
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2811694”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-21-2811694″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2811694″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2811694” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
22 of 23
22. BAE Looking All Activisty
23 of 23
23. Smoldering BAE
var mobile_ad_info = {“post-2811694”:[“refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2811694″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2811694″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2811694″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2811694″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2811694″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2811694″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2811694”]};
Sandra Bullock’s New Boyfriend Is SO DAMN FINE! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com