Janet Jackson Will Drop Her New Album ‘Unbreakable’ Next Month

Janet Jackson isn’t playing any games. The pop icon’s comeback has been well documented by the release of some new music and a world tour. So far, fans have lauded the songstress for her J.Cole assisted-single “No Sleeep”, which blends her sound with today’s palette of music. Now, Janet is ready to serve us a full entree of music with her album Unbreakable set to be released next month.

Janet revealed the news on her website JanetJackson.com that her album will drop Oct. 2. In addition, fans will be allowed to pre-order the album today (Sept. 3). It appears that Janet will keep things strictly Janet as she only pegged J.Cole and Missy Elliot as her sole features. Check out the track-list and album cover below.

1. Unbreakable

2. Burnitup! (Feat. Missy Elliott)

3. Dammn Baby

4. The Great Forever

5. Shoulda Known Better

6. After You Fall

7. Broken Hearts Heal

8. Night

9. No Sleeep (Feat. J Cole)

10. Dream Maker/ Euphoria

11. 2 B Loved

12. Take Me Away

13. Promise

14. Lessons Learned

15. Black Eagle

Carl Lamarre Posted September 4, 2015

