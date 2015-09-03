BlackGirlMagic: Venus Williams Earns Her Bachelor’s Degree From Indiana University East

Tennis pro Venus Williams is one half of a dynamic sister duo who has been dominating on the professional tennis scene for over a decade……and now she’s also a college graduate.

Venus began her undergraduate career in 2011 when she enrolled in the online degree program at Indiana University East, and last month on August 15th, she officially completed her studies.

Venus now holds a Bachelor Of Science degree in Business Administration from the university’s School Of Business and Economics, where Venus says she “learned so much.” She had this to say in a statement to Indiana University after receiving her degree:

“One of the main reasons that I chose IU East was because I felt so at home. It was like family, like it was my school, and I was so excited. It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve learned so much. It was always my dream to have a business degree and I ended up going to art school so many times, but in the back of my head I felt like I needed the tools to be a better leader, to be a better planner, to be better at all of the things I wanted to do in my businesses because I’m so hands-on.”

Venus was the first of many future female tennis players to earn a degree as part of an agreement between IU East and the Women’s Tennis Benefits Association (WTBA). According to Lisa Grattan of the WTBA, the organization teamed up with the WTA 5 years ago to create a partnership with IU East that established the university as “the primary provider for baccalaureate online degree completion programs for WTA players.”

Congratulations to Venus on this monumental accomplishment!

