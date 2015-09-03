Congrats! J.Cole’s ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’ Goes Platinum

J.Cole is having a hellacious summer. After bringing Drake and Jay Z for the finale of his tour, and watching Stevie Wonder pay homage to his banger, “Wet Dreamz”, J.Cole has just received some bigger news. His album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive has officially went platinum in the United States, according to Hip Hop n More.

With no features and radio singles, Cole has blossomed gracefully from his first album to now. Despite being entangled in a web of competition between Kendrick Lamar and Drake for best rapper of the new generation, Cole muted the noise and accelerated past the detractors. Songs like “Apparently,” “G.O.M.D.” and “Wet Dreams” illustrate the progression in Cole’s artistry and has him entrenched among the upper echelon of rappers.

Congrats to Cole World on his huge feat!

Carl Lamarre Posted September 3, 2015

