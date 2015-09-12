CLOSE
Radio One
The Single Girl’s Turn-Up Guide To New Orleans

Our girls Litany and Michelle took the road trip of a lifetime from their hometown of Atlanta to good old Crescent City a.k.a. New Orleans.

The two beauties hadn’t seen each other since their sorority days and were dying to catch up and go on a weekend getaway. During the long train ride, Litany and Michelle got to sit back and relax for the trip, while enjoying the view from their booth.

As soon as the girls hit the town, they showed us how it’s done by hopping street cars, walking down Bourbon Street, seeing the sites and eating lots and lots of delicious Cajun food! We’re jealous that they got to go to Oceana Grill for their famous alligator bites!

What a fabulous getaway! Check out Litany and Michelle as they explore all the beautiful sights and sounds of New Orleans in the video above.

From Nola To ATL: A Countdown On The Top Black Tourist Destinations

The Single Girl’s Turn-Up Guide To New Orleans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

