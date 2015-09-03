CLOSE
SNEAK PEEK: Season 3 Of ‘Being Mary Jane’ Is Back With Even More Drama

Our favorite beautifully flawed show is back.

The fall season is almost here & one of our favorite shows is back earlier than expected!

Season three of Being Mary Jane premieres Tuesday October 20th and we’re all waiting to find out what happened after that explosive season finale. The new season picks up right after Mary Jane’s tragic car accident.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there are some major shakeups this season. Joining the cast this season is screen veteran Loretta Devine and singer/actress Jill Scott. Devine will portray Cecilia, a bookstore owner whose car was hit by Mary Jane’s vehicle last season. Cecilia isn’t a simple accident victim; she’ll actually try to extort Mary Jane for $25,000. Jill Scott joins the cast as Jackie, Niecy’s mom. She’s in town to give Niecy some tough love and rekindle her love with Patrick.

We’ll also see a new side of Mary Jane. Instead of being her typical workaholic self, we’ll watch as Mary Jane is sidelined by the accident and forced to watch a young anchor threaten her position with the network. The time off makes Mary Jane question her personal and professional life.

Mara Brock Akil, the shows creator says, “Season 3 is about new beginnings, putting lessons learned to the test, and of course healing. After receiving that phone call from David and getting into a car accident, Mary Jane has no other options but to work on her recovery from the accident, from toxic relationships, and from her self-destructive ways. It’s a season that will remind fans why they fell in love with Mary Jane to begin with. She’s flawed and somewhat broken, but watching her piece her life together is beautiful.”

Being Mary Jane premieres Tuesday October 20th at 9 p.m. EST on BET. 

