Idris Elba Responds To Bond Author With Classy Move From ‘The Street’

Earlier this week, James Bond author, Anthony Horowitz set off a firestorm on social media after he boldly claimed that Idris Elba was “probably a bit too ‘street’ for Bond.” Idris caught word and responded tastefully on Instagram.

“Always Keep Smiling!! It takes no energy and never hurts! Learned that from the Street!!

Elba is a huge favorite to play the new James Bond, and fans were excited to see him become the first Black actor to land the coveted role. Since his comments surfaced, Horowitz has been berated on social media for his poor choice of words. But he claims he wasn’t calling out the actor because of his race.

“Idris Elba is a terrific actor, but I can think of other black actors who would do it better,” Horowitz said. The writer of the new Bond book, “Trigger Mortis,” has since issued an apology for his remark.

I'm really sorry my comments about Idris Elba have caused offence [full statement attached] pic.twitter.com/UD6ouA45Uv — Anthony Horowitz (@AnthonyHorowitz) September 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Carl Lamarre Posted September 3, 2015

