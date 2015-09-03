Judge Rules Charges Against Officers Will Stand In Freddie Gray Case

Judge Barry Williams has denied a motion to dismiss charges against the six police officers charged in Freddie Gray‘s death, according to CNN.

The hearing comes nearly five months after Gray suffered a fatal spinal injury in custody while being transported in a police van.

The six officers face charges ranging from assault to vehicular manslaughter. All six have pleaded not guilty, and none of them appeared in court on Wednesday. The Baltimore city judge also denied two motions submitted by the defense attorneys asking for the dismissal or at least the recusal of the prosecutors, namely State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The defense argued on the basis of misconduct by prosecutor Mosby, saying she’d violated her obligation to a fair trial by announcing the charges at a public news conference.The attorneys also say Mosby’s office ordered for police to crack down on the area where Freddie Gray was arrested, creating a conflict of interest

The trial of the “Freddie Gray Six” is set to begin in October.

