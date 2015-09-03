Vince Staples & Jhene Aiko Perform ‘Lemme Know’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Before Vince Staples burst on the scene as a XXL Freshman earlier this year, he made a dope appearance on Jhene Aiko‘s “Vapors” from her Sail Out EP back in 2013. The uncanny chemistry between the two Cali artists segued over to Staples’ track, “Lemme Know” from his Summertime 06 album, released back in June. Now, with both artists visible on the mainstream circuit, Staples called on Aiko for a slow burning performance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

With Staples receiving an assist from Aiko and The Roots, he provided a dope performance and exuded the artistry that many fans have want to see from the younger generation. The 22-year-old is on the cusp of stardom after delivering a promising double album in Summertime 06. Cali is definitely on the map.

Check out his performance below.

Carl Lamarre Posted September 3, 2015

