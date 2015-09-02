Janet Jackson Kicks Off Her ‘Unbreakable’ Tour With New Song Featuring Missy Elliott

Janet Jackson doesn’t miss a beat!
Ms. Jackson kicked off her highly anticipated ‘Unbreakable‘ world tour in Vancouver Monday night and revealed some amazing surprises.
At one point in the show, Janet became overcome with emotion and cried. She was also emotional as she performed ‘Scream‘, the duet with her late brother Michael Jackson. She went through her decades of hits including ‘Rhythm Nation‘, ‘Nasty‘, ‘Miss you much‘ but also including new songs ‘No Sleep‘ and a new club banger with Missy Elliott!
Take a look at highlights of the show below.
At 49 years old, Janet still got it!
We haven’t heard an official title for her new song with Missy but it’s reportedly called “Burn it up” and we can’t wait to hear it. Missy also responded to fans reactions of the new song on Twitter.
Are you guys going to the tour? Check out the dates for the second leg of the tour below.
2015 “Unbreakable” Tour Dates:
January 12, 2016 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
January 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Sleep Train Arena
January 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
January 19 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
January 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
January 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
January 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
January 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
January 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
January 30 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
February 1 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
February 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
February 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
February 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ CONSOL Energy Center
February 17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
February 19 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
February 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
February 24- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
February 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
February 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 1 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
March 3- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
March 4 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 6 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
March 9 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
