MTV Wants Kanye West To Host The VMAs Next Year

2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After delivering a heartfelt speech accepting his Vanguard Award at last night’s Video Music Awards (Aug. 30), Kanye West won the hearts of many. His diatribe definitely found him lashing out at the spectacle of award shows and yearning for a better future for kids (“Listen to the kids, bruh.”) MTV was so in love with Ye’s speech that the network is reportedly offering him a chance to host the 2016 VMAs.

According to TMZ, MTV has approached Mr. West about the possibility of hosting next year. After Miley Cyrus fiasco as this year’s host, we definitely wouldn’t mind the switch.

During his rousing speech, Ye went over his two minute limit, but MTV allowed him to keep going because it was just that good. We’ll see what happens next year!

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Kanye West has done it again. Every few months, the mega rap star manages to grab the headlines for completely non-music related reasons. And the latest is his bid for presidency in 2020. During what Kanye would deem a “stream of consciousness,” he took the stage Sunday night (Aug. 30) to accept MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. In his unfiltered and barely censored acceptance speech he spoke on fresh juice, getting booed by 60,000 people at baseball games and ended with saying he wants to become the leader of the free world come 2020. He didn’t even crack a smile as he dropped the mic and walked back to his seat, which left the internet wondering, “What If?” As with any other polarizing moments in pop culture, Twitter and Instagram went to work creating the most hilarious memes ever. Check out some of the best.

MTV Wants Kanye West To Host The VMAs Next Year was originally published on theurbandaily.com

