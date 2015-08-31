After delivering a heartfelt speech accepting his Vanguard Award at last night’s Video Music Awards (Aug. 30), Kanye West won the hearts of many. His diatribe definitely found him lashing out at the spectacle of award shows and yearning for a better future for kids (“Listen to the kids, bruh.”) MTV was so in love with Ye’s speech that the network is reportedly offering him a chance to host the 2016 VMAs.

According to TMZ, MTV has approached Mr. West about the possibility of hosting next year. After Miley Cyrus‘ fiasco as this year’s host, we definitely wouldn’t mind the switch.

During his rousing speech, Ye went over his two minute limit, but MTV allowed him to keep going because it was just that good. We’ll see what happens next year!

MTV Wants Kanye West To Host The VMAs Next Year was originally published on theurbandaily.com