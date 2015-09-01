Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Have A Twerk Session In An Uber & Turn Up At The VMAs

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna came to the 2015 VMAs to make a statement, and their mission was definitely accomplished.

Aside from their jaw-dropping and matching ensembles (which seemed to reference Amb’s upcoming#SlutWalk), Muva Rosebud and Chyna turned the VMAs into their own personal party.

On the way to the big show, the two hot moms shook their assets in the back of an Uber car, showing off their curves and the bold words on their twinning outfits. Amber posted the twerk video above.

The fun certainly didn’t stop there. The baddie BFFs had a turn up session in the show’s audience as well. Amber Rose posted the fun moment and defended her and her girl against all the haters in the caption.

After the show, Blac Chyna got some love from a mystery man. Tyga’s ex shared a passionate pic of herself embracing a guy as he grabs her behind. We guess it’s safe to say that Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are in a league of their own.

Blac Chyna's Best Instagram Pics 18 photos Launch gallery Blac Chyna's Best Instagram Pics 1. Sunday Fun day .... Top @88_fin ... Pants @fashionnova ... Pumps Jimmy Choo Source: 1 of 18 2. Hey luv Source: 2 of 18 3. Source: 3 of 18 4. Blac ..... Source: 4 of 18 5. Good or bad, so what, I gotta keep it up ...... Source: 5 of 18 6. Today was amazing meeting all the beautiful women of Washington DC at the Beauty Mixer ... Special thanks @nathalienicole ! Hair | @kendrasboutique Dress | @jai_nice Source: 6 of 18 7. 900 missed calls Hair | @kendrasboutique Source: 7 of 18 8. Thank you @Jocassodastylist styling my hair tonight ..... 😘 Source: 8 of 18 9. Yeaah!!! I'm Getting #NSHAPE for #SpringBreak early this year... with my Hot New BIKINI DIET by the brand Brasil Naturals !! Go follow @MorichePalmDiet And Get #SEXYFIT with me!! 📬 Hurry Ladies ORDER your supply today! 👙You will LOVE ❤️ the new Bikini Body-Diet Trim Away Unwanted Belly-Fat while Sculpting Natural, Shapely, Elegant Curves! The #BIKINIDIET is available online http://www.morichepalmfruit.com or call (800) 613-1032 #morichepalmdiet #morichepalm 100% all natural from the country of Brazil! Source: 9 of 18 10. 💋 Body on Fleek Source: 10 of 18 11. Swimwear | @l.dolls 😇 Source: 11 of 18 12. 😁 Source: 12 of 18 13. 🍀 Source: 13 of 18 14. I can't blow a O to save my life 😩 #hookah Source: 14 of 18 15. 😊 Source: 15 of 18 16. MILF 😜 Source: 16 of 18 17. MILF 😜 Source: 17 of 18 18. Permanently Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Blac Chyna’s Best Instagram Pics Blac Chyna's Best Instagram Pics This love triangle between Blac Chyna, Tyga, and Kylie Jenner is weird, but one thing is not – Blac Chyna's body. There's no denying it, she's all woman, and here's 29 times she proved she was straight from her own Instagram page.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Have A Twerk Session In An Uber & Turn Up At The VMAs was originally published on theurbandaily.com