Amber Rose and Blac Chyna came to the 2015 VMAs to make a statement, and their mission was definitely accomplished.

Aside from their jaw-dropping and matching ensembles (which seemed to reference Amb’s upcoming#SlutWalk), Muva Rosebud and Chyna turned the VMAs into their own personal party.

On the way to the big show, the two hot moms shook their assets in the back of an Uber car, showing off their curves and the bold words on their twinning outfits. Amber posted the twerk video above.

The fun certainly didn’t stop there. The baddie BFFs had a turn up session in the show’s audience as well. Amber Rose posted the fun moment and defended her and her girl against all the haters in the caption.

After the show, Blac Chyna got some love from a mystery man. Tyga’s ex shared a passionate pic of herself embracing a guy as he grabs her behind. We guess it’s safe to say that Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are in a league of their own.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Have A Twerk Session In An Uber & Turn Up At The VMAs was originally published on theurbandaily.com

