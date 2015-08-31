Relive All The Highs & Lows From The 2015 MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards were insane. From the crazy speeches, to the amazing performances it’ll definitely be one to remember. Nicki Minaj revealed she had no Bad Blood with Taylor Swift as Swift joined her in opening the show. However Nicki threw some serious shade at Miley Cyrus after Cyrus commented on Nicki’s VMA snub. Kanye West’s acceptance speech definitely overshadowed everything else as he announced his bid for presidency.

But before the show got underway the red carpet is where everything got started. Check out all of the highs and lows from the 2015 MTV VMAs:

