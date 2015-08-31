Wes Craven, Director Of ‘Scream’ And ‘Nightmare On Elm Street,’ Dies At 76

The entertainment world suffered a loss during Video Music Awards night. Famed horror film director/writer Wes Craven has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. He was 76 years old.

Craven’s films have become horror staples. Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger is an icon. Also, his oeuvre spans decades: From The Hills Have Eyes in the ’70s, to Swamp Thing in the ’80s, to the Scream series in the ’90s. Scream has been adapted to an MTV television show in which Craven is listed as executive producer.

Craven leaves behind his wife Iya Labunka and two children.

