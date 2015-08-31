CLOSE
Kanye West Will Perform ‘808s & Heartbreak’ In Full In One-Time Show

Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 Year Anniversary Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kanye West‘s two most divisive albums are 808s & Heartbreak and Yeezus. The former ranks in the lower half of West’s solo discography, but it’s wide-ranging influence has been noted. That’s part of why it’s a big deal that West is going to perform the album in full next month.

He’ll perform 808s & Heartbreak in a one-time concert at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25, according to Consequence of Sound. Tickets will go on sale for the public on Sept. 4 through Ticketmaster. Although why West is performing that album is unclear, 808s & Heartbreak is known to be the most emotionally bare in his oeuvre. The project came after the death of his mother Donda West and his breakup up with then-fiancée Alexis Phifer. 

Quick, important side note: Today is also the 10-year anniversary of Late Registration. Maybe West will perform that in full someday.

